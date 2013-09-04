* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.58 percent on Tuesday, is seen opening 4-5 basis points higher, tracking weakness in the rupee. * Traders to track the rupee's movement for direction during the day. It is seen heading back toward record lows on the back of geopolitical worries and broad gains in the dollar. * Traders will await any comments from the incoming central bank chief Raghuram Rajan as he takes over the reins from Duvvuri Subbarao later in the day. * Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Wednesday, near a week's high, as U.S. lawmakers voiced support for military action against Syria, renewing jitters over a potential supply disruption in the Middle East. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)