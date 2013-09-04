* Indian shares gain on value buying after a near 4 percent fall on Tuesday was seen as overdone. * India's benchmark BSE index is up 1 percent while NSE index gains 1.1 percent. * IT shares gain on hopes of improved realisation as rupee approaches a record low. * Infosys Ltd gains 2.8 percent while Wipro Ltd is up 1.5 percent. * Reliance Industries Ltd gains 2.2 percent after falling over 6 percent on Tuesday. * However, foreign institutional investors resumed selling Indian shares after a brief pause on Monday to snap their 11-day selling streak. FIIs sold 7.16 billion rupees worth of shares on Tuesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)