BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
* USD/INR falls sharply on suspected continued RBI intervention, NDF trade-related dollar selling by foreign banks, dealers say. * The pair falls to as low as 67.45, now at 67.72/75 versus 67.63/64 close on Tuesday. * State-run banks likely selling dollars since morning on behalf of the RBI, several dealers say. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 68.49, 12 basis points higher than 1-month onshore forward. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 10 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,100 0,760-1,120 0,756-0,900 0,755-0,900 (Auction price) Ma