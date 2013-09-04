* USD/INR falls sharply on suspected continued RBI intervention, NDF trade-related dollar selling by foreign banks, dealers say. * The pair falls to as low as 67.45, now at 67.72/75 versus 67.63/64 close on Tuesday. * State-run banks likely selling dollars since morning on behalf of the RBI, several dealers say. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 68.49, 12 basis points higher than 1-month onshore forward. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)