* Indian shares gain 2 percent on value buying in blue chip stocks after a fall of nearly 4 percent on Tuesday was seen as overdone. * Among recently beaten down blue chip shares, Reliance Industries Ltd gains 3.9 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd is up 3.4 percent. * IT shares surge on improving business outlook and rupee depreciation, dealers say. * Infosys Ltd gains 3.3 percent while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 3 percent. * The broader NSE index is up 2.15 percent while the benchmark BSE index gains 2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)