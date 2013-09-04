BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 11.35 percent, sharply lower than its cut-off of 12.02 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 11.5 percent, while the lowest was 11.15 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at 10 percent, higher than the 9.94 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 10.5 percent, while the lowest was 9.75 percent. * The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.c om)
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 10 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,100 0,760-1,120 0,756-0,900 0,755-0,900 (Auction price) Ma