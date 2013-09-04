* A fall in the current account deficit to $30-$50 billion, or about half of current levels, has the potential to reduce India's GDP growth rate to 1-2 percent, Jefferies writes in a note. * Jefferies argues that CAD compression can have a similar negative economic impact such as monetary or fiscal tightening, by the impact that falling imports, which it estimates account for nearly 16 percent of India's economy, can have on domestic demand and employment. * "We maintain that India's GDP growth is headed for a far steeper decline than the already muted expectations, as the impact of the currency/CAD-related damage has barely started," analysts at the investment bank wrote. * Jefferies says that last week's June-quarter growth data was worrying as only two sub-components seen growing above the headline mark of 4.4 percent, with growth coming from services and government spending. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)