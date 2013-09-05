* USD/INR which closed at 67.0650/0750 on Wednesday is seen starting sharply lower as the new central bank governor raises hope for a fresh approach to the current rupee crisis. * Traders expect the pair to open around 66-66.10 levels and move in a 65.50 to 66.50 range. 67.50 is likely to be the top for now, traders add. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan announced a slew of measures and outlined a roadmap he hopes to take going ahead. See: * Asian stocks edged up on Thursday following a positive lead from Wall Street, while fresh measures to shore up the rupee unveiled by India's new central bank chief could set a positive tone for emerging markets throughout the region. * The NDF market showed the one-month contract trading at 67.96. * Most Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. For a snapshot see. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)