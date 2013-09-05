* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.39 percent on Wednesday, is seen opening 20-25 basis points lower on back of the measures announced by the new central bank chief. * Traders say bonds to gain largely, tracking the rupee and on account of lower funding costs due to the central bank's discounted fx swap window. * The rupee is seen starting closer to 66 levels versus its close of 67.0650/0750 on Wednesday. * For a factbox on the measures taken by Rajan, see: * Brent crude oil also settled lower on Wednesday, but with a less dramatic drop than U.S. oil, as it appeared a military strike against Syria would remain limited, quelling fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)