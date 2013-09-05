UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.39 percent on Wednesday, is seen opening 20-25 basis points lower on back of the measures announced by the new central bank chief. * Traders say bonds to gain largely, tracking the rupee and on account of lower funding costs due to the central bank's discounted fx swap window. * The rupee is seen starting closer to 66 levels versus its close of 67.0650/0750 on Wednesday. * For a factbox on the measures taken by Rajan, see: * Brent crude oil also settled lower on Wednesday, but with a less dramatic drop than U.S. oil, as it appeared a military strike against Syria would remain limited, quelling fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)