Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB Bank)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2031
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.383
Yield 3.045 pct
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47bp
over the 5.5 pct January 2031 DBR
Payment Date September 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, LBBW & NordLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
Data supplied by International Insider.