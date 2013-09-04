Aug 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ABN Amro Bank NV

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date November 13, 2017

Coupon 2.50 pct

Issue price 99.648

Reoffer price 99.648

Yield 2.598 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 175.6bp

Over the 0.625 pct Due 2016

Payment Date September 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABN, Deutsche Bank & Nomura

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0969836112

