Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG
(PShypo)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 186 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 17, 2019
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 98.016
Reoffer price 97.766
Yield 0.901 pct
Spread Minus 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 35bp
over Swiss Govt
Notes The issue size will total 896 million
Swiss francs when fungible
Temp ISIN CH0222839364
ISIN CH0197368654
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 176 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 10, 2021
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.138
Reoffer price 99.788
Yield 1.279 pct
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39.5bp
over Swiss Govt
Notes The issue size will total 419 million
Swiss francs when fungible
Temp ISIN CH0222839380
ISIN CH0217756631
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 166 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 15, 2025
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.022
Reoffer price 99.672
Yield 1.781 pct
Spread flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 45.7bp
over Swiss Govt
Notes The issue size will total 389 million
Swiss francs when fungible
Temp ISIN CH0222839398
ISIN CH0217756656
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & RAIFF
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
