Borrower Wgz Bank Ag Westdeutsche Genossenschafts Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date August 21, 2023

Coupon 2.55 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.55 pct

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000WGZ7LK6

