Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria AG

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date July 30, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 98.891

Yield 1.487 pct

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING, NordLB & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 700 million euro

when fungible

ISIN AT000B049390

