Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date July 30, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 98.891
Yield 1.487 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING, NordLB & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 700 million euro
when fungible
ISIN AT000B049390
