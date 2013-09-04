Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Westfield Retail Trust
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2023
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.723
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, JP Morgan & Royal Bank of Scotland
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0969523843
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.