Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Transport for London (TFL)

Issue Amount 300 million Sterling

Maturity Date September 12, 2033

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.817

Yield 3.974 pct

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2032 UKT

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Lloyds & Nomura

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0969795920

