* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 2.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.4 percent. * Asian stocks edged up on Thursday following a positive lead from Wall Street, while fresh measures to shore up the rupee unveiled by India's new central bank chief could set a positive tone for emerging markets throughout the region. * Traders expect shares especially those of banks to react positively after India's new central bank chief kicked-off his term with a bang, announcing a spate of measures to support the embattled rupee and unveiling a raft of steps to liberalise financial markets and the banking sector. * In an unexpectedly detailed and wide-ranging briefing, Raghuram Rajan outlined plans to attract more funds from overseas by subsidising hedging costs for banks and making it easier for importers and exporters to hedge currency risk. * Also on watch, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd annual shareholders meetings later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)