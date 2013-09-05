* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 2.1
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan gains 0.4 percent.
* Asian stocks edged up on Thursday following a positive lead
from Wall Street, while fresh measures to shore up the rupee
unveiled by India's new central bank chief could set a positive
tone for emerging markets throughout the region.
* Traders expect shares especially those of banks to react
positively after India's new central bank chief kicked-off his
term with a bang, announcing a spate of measures to support the
embattled rupee and unveiling a raft of steps to liberalise
financial markets and the banking sector.
* In an unexpectedly detailed and wide-ranging briefing,
Raghuram Rajan outlined plans to attract more funds from
overseas by subsidising hedging costs for banks and making it
easier for importers and exporters to hedge currency risk.
* Also on watch, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Hindustan
Petroleum Corp Ltd annual shareholders meetings later
in the day.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)