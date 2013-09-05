* Indian IT shares fall as the rupee jumped as much as 2.3 percent as measures announced by the central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan late on Wednesday supported the rupee. * The partially convertible rupee was at 65.62/65 per dollar compared with its close of 67.0650/0750 on Wednesday at 0412 GMT. * Profit-taking was also seen in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd after both stocks made their record highs on Wednesday. * TCS falls 2.2 percent while Infosys is down 2.1 percent and HCL Technologies Ltd falls 1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)