* India's central bank may sell the 38-day cash management bills at 10.75 percent on Thursday, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * The highest expected cut-off yield in the poll was 11 percent, while the lowest was 10.40 percent. * The central bank will announce the results of the 80 billion rupees of cash management bills sale later in the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)