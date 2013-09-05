* USD/INR off the day's lows as some corporate outflows seen, dealers say. The pair is at 66.06/10, off the session low 65.53. It closed at 67.0650/0750 on Wednesday. * Dealers cite outflows from a large private petrochemical company. * Also, a state-run gas utility likely bought around $300 million. * A dealer with a forex broking firm expects selling to come in for a target of 65 in one-two days. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)