* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield climbs up from the day's low to 8.28 percent on profit-taking, but is still down 11 basis points on the day. The 10-year yield had earlier dropped to 8.17 percent. * Traders said a retreat in the rupee from session highs also prompted profit-booking. * The unexpected measures announced by central bank governor Raghuram Rajan on his first day in office has given the market hope that he could likely turn the tide and help usher in much-needed reforms. * For a factbox on measures announced, see: (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)