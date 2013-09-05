* USD/INR gains more on continued dollar demand from a large state-run bank, foreign banks also seen buying. * Pair is at 66.22/23 versus Wednesday's close of 67.0650/0750. It traded in a 65.53-66.52 band in session. * Large state-run bank buying continuously in session, likely on behalf of a client. * A dealer with a forex broking firm expects selling to come in for a target of 65 in 1-2 days. * Early INR gains largely driven by RBI chief Raghuram Rajan's steps, specially on NRI deposits, which may net up to $10 billion, according to various estimates. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)