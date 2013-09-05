Sep 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower ENI SPA
Issue Amount 900 million euro
Maturity Date September 12, 2025
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.487
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs International & ING
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
