* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.6 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is flat. * The euro languished at seven-week lows on Friday in the wake of dovish comments from the European Central Bank, while a jump in U.S. bond yields underpinned the dollar and kept Asian stocks in check. * Foreign investors bought 11 billion rupees ($166 million) worth of Indian cash shares and about 12 billion rupees of equity index futures on Thursday, exchange data shows. * Analysts say the near-term direction continues to depend on a potential tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying programme, a possible military strike by the United States on Syria and the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Sept. 20. ($1 = 66.1650 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)