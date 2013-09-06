* USD/INR, which closed at 66.01/02 on Thursday, is
seen opening little changed as broad dollar bullishness across
majors is expected to weigh but measures announced by the new
central bank chief on Wednesday will continue to underpin
sentiment.
* The dollar held firm near a seven-week high against a basket
of currencies on Friday after solid U.S. economic data sharpened
expectations the upcoming crucial jobs report might make a
reduction in the Federal Reserve's stimulus a done deal.
* NDFs traded in the 66.60-67.11 range overnight and ended the
New York session at 66.55-66.65.
* Asian currencies trading mixed against the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* For a factbox of the measures announced on Wednesday see:
* Traders will await the U.S. non-farm payrolls data for further
direction.
* The market will also be wary of adding large positions ahead
of a long weekend.
