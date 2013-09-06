* USD/INR, which closed at 66.01/02 on Thursday, is seen opening little changed as broad dollar bullishness across majors is expected to weigh but measures announced by the new central bank chief on Wednesday will continue to underpin sentiment. * The dollar held firm near a seven-week high against a basket of currencies on Friday after solid U.S. economic data sharpened expectations the upcoming crucial jobs report might make a reduction in the Federal Reserve's stimulus a done deal. * NDFs traded in the 66.60-67.11 range overnight and ended the New York session at 66.55-66.65. * Asian currencies trading mixed against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * For a factbox of the measures announced on Wednesday see: * Traders will await the U.S. non-farm payrolls data for further direction. * The market will also be wary of adding large positions ahead of a long weekend. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)