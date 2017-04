* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.42 percent on Thursday, is seen opening marginally higher tracking U.S. bond yields. * Traders see the 10-year yield moving in a 8.40 to 8.45 percent range during the session with a negative bias. * Yields for benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes touched 3 percent late in the afternoon session on Thursday, the first time yields have reached that level since July 2011. * Rupee moves will be monitored for cues during the session with the crucial U.S. non-farm payrolls data keeping people away from taking aggressive bets. * Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Friday, set for a second weekly rise and supported by concerns that a potential U.S. military strike on Syria may spread unrest in the Middle East and disrupt supply. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)