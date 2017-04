* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.40 percent. Yields have so far moved in a range of 8.39 to 8.44 percent. * Traders expect the market to be rangebound, tracking the rupee ahead of the U.S. non-farm payroll data due in the evening, which will be the key for providing direction on what the Fed may do in terms of tapering its stimulus programme. * During the day, traders will monitor movements in the rupee for direction. Rupee currently trading flat. * Negative bias in bonds to remain tracking higher U.S. yields and oil. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)