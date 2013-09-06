* Shares in Sesa Goa Ltd fall as much as 5.9 percent as the lock-in period related to its merger with Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd ended as of the close of trade on Thursday. * That makes 2.09 billion shares in Sesa available for trade as of Friday after the merger between Vedanta Resources Plc companies Sterlite and Sesa Goa. * Sesa Goa was also included in India's benchmark BSE index in place of Sterlite Industries as of Aug. 27. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)