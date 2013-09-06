* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.3 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.1 percent. * Private banks continue to gain for a second day after banking stocks saw their biggest single-day gains in over 4 years on Thursday after the central bank raised overseas borrowing limits for lenders as part of a slew of measures unveiled by new Governor Raghuram Rajan. * ICICI Bank Ltd is up 3 percent, while Axis Bank Ltd gains 1.5 percent. * IT shares recover from a bout of profit-taking on Thursday. Infosys Ltd gains 1.7 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 1 percent. * However, Sesa Goa Ltd falls as much as 5.9 percent as the lock-in period related to its merger with Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd ended as of the close of trade on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)