* The Reserve Bank of India's new Governor Raghuram Rajan will address the media after the central bank's mid-quarter policy review on Sept. 20. * Previous governor Duvvuri Subbarao had only addressed the media at the end of RBI's quarterly policy reviews. * Rajan postponed the mid-quarter policy review from the initially scheduled Sept. 18 as he wanted "to consider all major developments in the required detail". * The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold its two-day review on Sept. 17-18, which is closely awaited to get clarity on the timing of winding down its ultra loose monetary policy.