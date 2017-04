* USD/INR trading at 65.44/45 versus its close of 66.01/02 on Thursday as dollar inflows seen in the market. * Traders say inflows towards Mylan Inc's $1.6 billion deal to acquire a unit of Strikes Arcolab which got cleared on Tuesday by the government is hurting the pair. * Three other dealers also cite some external commercial borrowing related inflows. * Domestic shares trading up 1.3 percent with some dollar selling also seen from custodian banks. * Traders however expect the pair to hold in a broad 65.30 to 66.30 range ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the evening. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)