* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.37 percent, down 2 basis points from the level before the central bank set a lower-than-expected yield cutoff. Bond yields down 5 bps on the day. * Mild buying bias in the morning seen tracking a stronger rupee . * Bond dealers will watch U.S. non-farm payroll data due in the evening, which will be the key for providing direction on what the Fed may do in terms of tapering its stimulus programme. * RBI set a cut-off price of 96.90 rupees on the 8.28 percent 2027 bond, yielding 8.6654 percent, lower than a Reuters poll of 8.7448 percent. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)