* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 8 basis points to 8.50 percent, as some bidders appeared to have been stuck with a large portion of the allotment at the government bond auction. * The rise in the yield reverses earlier gains, including an initially positive reaction to the auction results, after the central bank unveiled the details about the allocations. * As per the Reserve Bank of India data, 69.8 billion rupees of 2027 bonds were allotted to 53 bids, compared with allotments that are traditionally handed out to 80-90 bids. * Traders speculate that bidders who received large allotments may have pared some of their holdings. * Selling also emerged as dealers are lightening positions ahead of the U.S. non-farm payroll data due in the evening. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)