* Indian bond and forex markets will take opening cues next week from the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due to be released post market hours on Friday. * The data will be key in helping the market get some clarity on when the Federal Reserve may look to potentially withdraw its monetary stimulus. * Traders expect the rupee to consolidate in the new 64.50 to 67.50 range over the next week with signs of an early exit from the stimulus programme pushing the rupee towards the top of that range. * The evolving global geo-political situation will also be closely monitored by markets. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.40 to 8.80 percent range. * Traders will also await the industrial output data due to be released on Thursday for cues ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on Sept. 20. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Markets closed for a local holiday Thurs: Industrial production data for July Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)