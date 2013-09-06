* The gain in the rupee after Reserve Bank of India's new Governor Raghuram Rajan made a strong start by unveiling a slew of proposals to support the currency and open up markets has improved market sentiment. * Traders say there are increasing expectations that the government will also unveil fiscal reforms including, potentially, a hike in fuel prices. * Indian shares will also watch the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due to be released post market hours on Friday. * The data will be key in helping the market get some clarity on when the Federal Reserve may look to potentially withdraw its monetary stimulus. * Traders will also await the industrial output data due to be released on Thursday for cues ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on Sept. 20. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Markets closed for a local holiday Thurs: Industrial production data for July Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)