Sep 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower TVN Finance Corporation III AB
Issue Amount 430 million euro
Maturity Date December 15, 2020
Coupon 7.375 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 7.378 pct
Spread 594 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date September 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, Nomura & Deutsche Bank
Ratings B1 (Moody's), B+ (S&P),
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
144A ISIN XS0954674585
Regs ISIN XS0954674668
Data supplied by International Insider.