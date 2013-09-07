Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Wheat Dara 1,610-1,710 1,600-1,700. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-235 210-235. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Maida (per bag) 1,830-1,930 1,830-1,930. Sooji (per bag) 1,820-1,920 1,820-1,920. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600. Rice Permal 2,450-2,550 2,415-2,515. Rice Sela 3,025-3,525 3,025-3,525. I.R.-8 2,025-2,125 2,025-2,125. Gram 3,070-3,970 3,170-4,070. Peas Green 2,955-3,055 2,955-3,055. Peas White 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700. Bajra 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Jowar white 2,450-2,650 2,450-2,650. Maize 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Barley 1,250-1,275 1,250-1,275. Guwar 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500. Source: Delhi grain market traders.