* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 1.2
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan is up 0.2 percent.
* Most Asian markets crept higher on Monday after a
closely-watched measure of Chinese manufacturing hit its highest
in six months and showed a promising pick-up in export orders,
another sign of stabilisation in the world's second-biggest
economy.
* Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth
9.45 billion rupees on Friday, marking a total buying of 123.12
billion rupees over the previous 12 sessions, exchange and
regulatory data shows.
* The Indian government will unveil its market borrowing
programme via dated securities for the period between October
and March.(0930 GMT)
* India's central bank governor Raghuram Rajan may raise policy
rates again after shocking markets by increasing them in only
his first meeting, signalling he is willing to risk prolonging
what is already the lowest economic growth in years in order to
quash persistent inflation.
