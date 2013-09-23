* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 1.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.2 percent. * Most Asian markets crept higher on Monday after a closely-watched measure of Chinese manufacturing hit its highest in six months and showed a promising pick-up in export orders, another sign of stabilisation in the world's second-biggest economy. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 9.45 billion rupees on Friday, marking a total buying of 123.12 billion rupees over the previous 12 sessions, exchange and regulatory data shows. * The Indian government will unveil its market borrowing programme via dated securities for the period between October and March.(0930 GMT) * India's central bank governor Raghuram Rajan may raise policy rates again after shocking markets by increasing them in only his first meeting, signalling he is willing to risk prolonging what is already the lowest economic growth in years in order to quash persistent inflation. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)