* Shares in Indian steel companies gain after a closely-watched measure of Chinese manufacturing hit its highest in six months and showed a promising pick-up in export orders, another sign of stabilisation in the world's second-biggest economy. * The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for China climbed to 51.2 in September, from August's 50.1, with 10 out of 11 sub-indices up in the month. Dealers had looked for a reading of around 50.9. * Steel Authority of India Ltd gains 2.3 percent, Tata Steel Ltd rises 1 percent and Jindal Steel and Power Ltd is up 0.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)