* Titan Company Ltd gains 1 percent as India will start buying gold again after a two-month gap as the government and banks have agreed how new rules on imports should work, dealers say. * Banks and other importers had halted purchases as there was no clarity despite attempts by the central bank and customs authorities to ease confusion. The resulting impasse crimped supply and pushed up domestic prices. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)