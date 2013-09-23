* USD/INR trading at 62.55/56 versus its previous close of 62.23/24 tracking loses in the domestic share market after the central bank unexpectedly raised its key lending rate by 25 basis points on Friday. * The NSE share index extends losses to more than 2 percent, lead by weakness in banking shares. * Traders say some dollar selling by foreign banks pulled the pair off the day's high of 62.60. The pair is seen holding in a 62.30 to 62.80 range during the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)