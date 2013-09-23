The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Monday. Summary Total vessels 11 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 04 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- HYUNDAI UNITY, Monday -- DUBAI EXPRESS, Sunday -- RIO BLANCHO, Sunday -- BARENTS SEA, Sunday -- HENG XIN, Sunday -- OEL TRUST, Sunday -- PACIFIC JEWEL, Saturday -- ARGENT EYEBRIGHT, Sunday -- JASMINE EXPRESS, Sunday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- RABIGH SUNSHINE 19/09 21/09 MEG -- KOTA HARUM 19/09 21/09 CONTAINERS -- APL SHARJAH 20/09 21/09 CONTAINERS -- WAN HAI 507 19/09 22/09 CONTAINERS -- CMA CGM MOZART 21/09 21/09 CONTAINERS -- STENA CONQUEST 21/09 21/09 EDIBLE OIL -- OSV EMERALD 20/09 21/09 BR BULK VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 DARYA SHAAN 19/09 24/09 CEMENT 2 HYUNDAI UNITY 23/09 21/09 CONTAINERS 3 DUBAI EXPRESS 22/09 23/09 CONTAINERS 4 RIO BLANCHO 22/09 23/09 CONTAINERS 5 BARENTS SEA 22/09 24/09 FO 6 HENG XIN 22/09 24/09 EDIBLE OIL 7 OEL TRUST 22/09 24/09 CONTAINERS Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 ARGENT STAR 18/09 BASE OIL 2 PACIFIC JEWEL 21/09 NAPHTHA 3 ARGENT EYEBRIGHT 22/09 PH. ACID 4 JASMINE EXPRESS 22/09 AFS+NAP NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL