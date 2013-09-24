* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which
closed at 8.85 percent on Monday, is seen opening down about
8-12 basis points after the government stuck to its second-half
borrowing calendar.
* The Indian government stuck to its budgeted market borrowing
of 2.35 trillion rupees for the second half of the fiscal year,
despite a slowdown in revenues, signalling its intent to narrow
the fiscal deficit.
* The government said it would consider the 500 billion rupees
bond switch in the second half of the year, an amount which
market participants were fearing would be sold in the market.
* Fall in oil prices will also help sentiment. Oil prices on
both sides of the Atlantic shed more than $1 per barrel despite
upbeat economic data from China and Europe, as higher crude
output from Iraq and a possible thaw in U.S.-Iran relations
boosted the supply outlook.
