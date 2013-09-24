* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.85 percent on Monday, is seen opening down about 8-12 basis points after the government stuck to its second-half borrowing calendar. * The Indian government stuck to its budgeted market borrowing of 2.35 trillion rupees for the second half of the fiscal year, despite a slowdown in revenues, signalling its intent to narrow the fiscal deficit. * The government said it would consider the 500 billion rupees bond switch in the second half of the year, an amount which market participants were fearing would be sold in the market. * Fall in oil prices will also help sentiment. Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic shed more than $1 per barrel despite upbeat economic data from China and Europe, as higher crude output from Iraq and a possible thaw in U.S.-Iran relations boosted the supply outlook. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)