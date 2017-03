* USD/INR seen opening around 62.80-85 levels versus its close of 62.60/61 on Monday, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies versus the dollar. * See for a snapshot of Asian currencies. * Traders see the pair in a 62.40 to 63.20 range during the session. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore down 0.4 percent suggesting a weak start to the local market. * Asian share markets got off to a soggy start on Tuesday while currencies dithered in recent ranges as a dearth of major economic news left investors to chew on the outlook for monetary policy in the United States and Europe. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)