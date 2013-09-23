BANGALORE, Sep 23 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 38000 ICS-201(B22mm) 39000 ICS-102(B22mm) 29500 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 39000 ICS-202(26mm) 41400 ICS-105(26mm) 43200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 44200 ICS-105(27mm) 42400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 44400 ICS-105MMA(27) 45000 ICS-105PHR(28) 43000 ICS-105(28mm) 46300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 46600 ICS-105(29mm) 46700 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 46900 ICS-105(30mm) 47200 ICS-105(31mm) 47400 ICS-106(32mm) 48200 ICS-107(34mm) 57000