* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.4 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.8 percent. * Asian share markets got off to a soggy start on Tuesday while currencies dithered in recent ranges as a dearth of major economic news left investors to chew on the outlook for monetary policy in the United states and Europe. * Foreign institutional investors sold 805.7 million rupees worth of Indian shares on Monday, snapping a 5-day buying streak. * State-owned bank shares on watch after Fitch's downgrade of some state-run banks, while Moody's downgraded SBI to Baa3. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)