* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold 805.7 million rupees worth Indian shares on Monday, snapping their five-day buying streak, exchange data shows. * FIIs bought around 127 billion rupees ($2.03 billion) worth Indian shares over the previous 12 sessions till Friday, regulatory data shows. * Foreign investors also sold 7.48 billion rupees worth stock futures and 885 million rupees worth index futures on Monday. * Dealers say as the trend remains down for the short term liquidity remain key for the markets, so even a break in FII buying may therefore weigh on the markets. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)