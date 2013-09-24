* State Bank of India, the country's largest lender,
fell as much as 3.66 percent after ratings agency Moody's
downgraded its outlook on the bank's financial strength rating
to 'negative' from 'stable'.
* Moody's also downgraded SBI's unsecured debt rating on par
with the sovereign foreign currency bond rating.
* Ratings agency Fitch downgraded some ratings for state-owned
Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank and Bank
of Baroda on expectations of a further deterioration in
asset quality and a sharp deceleration on economic growth.
* State-owned banks have seen a rise in stressed assets. Bad
loans at the 10 largest banks rose 36 percent in FY13. In
comparison, non-performing loans at India's three largest
private sector banks rose by 8 percent in the period.
* SBI's standalone credit profile continues to face negative
pressures, and it will have to compete with other public sector
lenders for capital injection from the government, Moody's said.
* SBI's impaired loan ratio of 8.6 percent at end-June is below
the 11.5 percent average for Indian public sector banks rated by
Moody's.
* At 0407 GMT, shares of SBI were down 2 percent at 1621.55
rupees each. Indian Bank was down 1.8 percent, Bank of Baroda
fell 0.96 percent while Punjab National Bank was down 0.17
percent in early deals.