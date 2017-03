* Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fall 1 percent as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Glenmark's Desoximetasone ointment is seen negative for the former's unit, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. * Analysts tracking the sector say the leading brand in this segment is Taro's Topicort, which had annual sales of $50 million. * Also, Citigroup in a report says while Taro has also lost market share in its largest product Nystatin/Triam combo, it could see more competition in some of its other products. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)