* India's NSE index gains 0.80 percent, reversing a two-day losing streak, after taking support around its 200-day moving average at 5,841, on value buying. * The BSE benchmark index is up 0.64 percent. * The NSE bank index is up 0.2 percent after falling over 8 percent in the previous two days. * Among banks, Axis Bank Ltd is up 1.7 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd is up 1.2 percent. * However, State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, falls as much as 3.66 percent after ratings agency Moody's downgraded its outlook on the bank's financial strength rating to 'negative' from 'stable'. * Also, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls 1 percent as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Glenmark Pharmaceutical Ltd's Desoximetasone ointment is seen negative for the former's unit, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)