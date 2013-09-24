* India's NSE index gains 0.80 percent, reversing a
two-day losing streak, after taking support around its 200-day
moving average at 5,841, on value buying.
* The BSE benchmark index is up 0.64 percent.
* The NSE bank index is up 0.2 percent after falling
over 8 percent in the previous two days.
* Among banks, Axis Bank Ltd is up 1.7 percent, while
ICICI Bank Ltd is up 1.2 percent.
* However, State Bank of India, the country's largest
lender, falls as much as 3.66 percent after ratings agency
Moody's downgraded its outlook on the bank's financial strength
rating to 'negative' from 'stable'.
* Also, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd falls 1
percent as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for
Glenmark Pharmaceutical Ltd's Desoximetasone ointment
is seen negative for the former's unit, Taro Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd.
