* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 10 billion rupees worth of 1.44 percent 10-year inflation-linked bonds at a real yield of 3.9 percent over the wholesale price inflation rate at an auction later on Tuesday, a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers shows. * The highest forecast in the poll was for a real, or inflation-adjusted yield, of 4.2 percent, while the lowest was 3.7 percent. * Some dealers expect devolvement at the sale or the possibility of the auction being cancelled. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ suvasree.deychowdhury@thomsonreuters.com)